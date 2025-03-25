RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 756,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,329,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $706,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,327,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,666.20. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,306 in the last ninety days. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $10,675,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 5,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after acquiring an additional 121,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in RealReal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,275,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

