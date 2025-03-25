Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 141,612 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 92,009 shares.The stock last traded at $31.42 and had previously closed at $31.24.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RODM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

