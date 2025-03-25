EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $662,000 Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HURN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $142.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,140 shares of company stock worth $10,492,517. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.