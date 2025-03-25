Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Agilysys Q1 Earnings

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilysys in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Agilysys’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $997,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,981,196.48. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

