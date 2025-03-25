SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Holdings Reduced by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,872,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,452 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.