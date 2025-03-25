Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 475 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

