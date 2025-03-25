National Bank Financial Comments on Candente Copper Q2 Earnings

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Candente Copper in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Candente Copper’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Candente Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Candente Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Candente Copper Company Profile

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

