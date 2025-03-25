Modern Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 638.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,022,000 after buying an additional 5,982,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $90,565,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 2.5 %

WELL opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

