Journeo (LON:JNEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Journeo (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.44 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Journeo had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 29.20%.

Journeo Stock Down 0.2 %

Journeo stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.39) on Tuesday. Journeo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.10 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.14. The stock has a market cap of £44.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

