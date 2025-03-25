Journeo (LON:JNEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Journeo (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.44 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Journeo had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 29.20%.
Journeo Stock Down 0.2 %
Journeo stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.39) on Tuesday. Journeo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.10 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.14. The stock has a market cap of £44.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.16.
Journeo Company Profile
The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.
