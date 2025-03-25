Financial Stocks To Consider – March 24th

Robinhood Markets, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Coinbase Global are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares issued by companies operating in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance firms, and investment companies. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the financial industry, and their performance is often influenced by factors like interest rates, economic cycles, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,987,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128,200. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,315,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,830,936. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $9.77 on Monday, hitting $199.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,300. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 3.66.

