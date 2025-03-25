Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $118.09 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $118,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,405 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,656. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $305.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.21 and a 200-day moving average of $297.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.