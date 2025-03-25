Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Declares Dividend of $0.32

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3176 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.4% increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $201.88 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $169.96 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

