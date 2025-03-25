Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $85,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,870.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,856.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,721.35. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

