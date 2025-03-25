Jones Trading Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA)

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jones Trading in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Mural Oncology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MURA opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Mural Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.66.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mural Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MURA. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Mural Oncology during the third quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mural Oncology by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

