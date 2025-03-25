SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.50

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.496 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Small-Caps, Big Buybacks: 3 Stocks With Large Buyback Capacity
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Boeing Breaks Out: What the Market Is Signaling Now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Quantum Gamble? Is IonQ’s Stock an Opportunity or a Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.