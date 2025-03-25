SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.50

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.496 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Price Performance

