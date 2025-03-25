Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $21.91. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 34,165 shares traded.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cadeler A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.