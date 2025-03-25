23andMe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,416 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the typical volume of 1,009 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 702,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 293,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 23andMe in a report on Saturday.

23andMe Price Performance

ME traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,828. The company has a market cap of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.19. 23andMe has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Featured Stories

