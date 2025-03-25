Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $265.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.82.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.