MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 1116269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
