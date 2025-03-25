Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $396.80, but opened at $408.27. Daily Journal shares last traded at $407.65, with a volume of 8,882 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.32. The firm has a market cap of $556.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.90.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
