Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $396.80, but opened at $408.27. Daily Journal shares last traded at $407.65, with a volume of 8,882 shares trading hands.

Daily Journal Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.31 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.32. The firm has a market cap of $556.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Daily Journal by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Daily Journal by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.