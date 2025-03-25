Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 93558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

