Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $4,103,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.