Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.05 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,291,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,738,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 591,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,085,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 192,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $142.12 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.08 and a 200-day moving average of $180.44.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

