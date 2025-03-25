TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 65,795 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,698,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,795 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $634,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $190.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $194.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.88 and a 200-day moving average of $182.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

