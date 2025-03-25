PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 138.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

