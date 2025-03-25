109,900 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,834,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,399 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,603,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,229,840. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,766 shares of company stock valued at $73,779,200. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average of $110.56. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.