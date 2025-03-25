Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 target price on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.92.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.66 and a 200-day moving average of $144.49. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.83 and a one year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

