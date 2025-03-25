Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

BZ opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

