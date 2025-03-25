PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,004,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 308,242 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,258,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5,046.0% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 184,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,548,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

