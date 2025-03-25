Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,854 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,854 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $27,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after purchasing an additional 860,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $174,675,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,075,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,031,000 after buying an additional 340,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,827,000 after buying an additional 811,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4824 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

