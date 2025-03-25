Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,173 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $45,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $76,271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,652,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 1,109,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,316,000 after acquiring an additional 681,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,350,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 624,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 265,712 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

