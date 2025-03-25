KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $214.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.92.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

