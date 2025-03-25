AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 198.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 118,303 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECVT opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

