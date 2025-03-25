AXQ Capital LP Takes $49,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $427.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.46. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

