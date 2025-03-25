Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,627 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical comprises approximately 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $47,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICUI stock opened at $149.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.73. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

