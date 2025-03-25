DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

