Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,900.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,835.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,989.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.