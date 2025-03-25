AXQ Capital LP Invests $29,000 in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $49,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 464,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,413.52. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

