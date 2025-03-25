14,062 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,295 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of KODK stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $522.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 3.75.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.