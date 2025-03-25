Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 1,946 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $53,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after purchasing an additional 743,552 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after buying an additional 294,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 471.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 144,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,916.64. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

