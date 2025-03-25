TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,157 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $394,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after buying an additional 1,866,468 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 403,956 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $290,023,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,668,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $293.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.37.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

