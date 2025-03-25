Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,620,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $28,183,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $27,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.