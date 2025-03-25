Prospect Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,809 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 49.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after buying an additional 161,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after buying an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLN. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

