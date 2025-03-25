Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,470.37. The trade was a 9.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

