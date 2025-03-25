Triple Frond Partners LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Triple Frond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 13.1% of Triple Frond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $101,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,382.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,337.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,327.53.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

