United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,029 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Gentex were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

