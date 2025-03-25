EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Glaukos comprises approximately 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Glaukos by 186.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,109 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GKOS opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.45. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $163.71.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

In other Glaukos news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

