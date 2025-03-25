Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

