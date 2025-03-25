Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38), Zacks reports. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.94. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

