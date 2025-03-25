Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

